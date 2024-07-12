Philadelphia data breach may have exposed Social Security numbers: what you should know

The City of Philadelphia says some Social Security numbers may have been exposed in a data breach.

FOX 29 has obtained a letter, sent out by the city to those who may have been impacted.

The letters says someone breached certain city email accounts between May and July of 2023 and information contained in those accounts may have been accessed.

The letter says that information includes Social Security numbers and names.

The city says, to date, there is no indication of any identity theft or fraud.

The letter also contains information about free credit monitoring services being provided by the city.