Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia data breach may have exposed Social Security numbers: what you should know

By
Published  July 12, 2024 10:52pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Social Security numbers may have been exposed in Philly data breach

FOX 29 obtained a letter sent to individuals who may have been impacted by a data breach, possibly exposing Social Security numbers.

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia says some Social Security numbers may have been exposed in a data breach.

FOX 29 has obtained a letter, sent out by the city to those who may have been impacted.

The letters says someone breached certain city email accounts between May and July of 2023 and information contained in those accounts may have been accessed.

The letter says that information includes Social Security numbers and names.

The city says, to date, there is no indication of any identity theft or fraud.

The letter also contains information about free credit monitoring services being provided by the city.