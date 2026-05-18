Philadelphia details road closures, transit, security for FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

Hundreds of Philadelphia residents tuned in Monday night as Philadelphia officials and organizers laid out plans for the massive FIFA Fan Festival coming to Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Construction on the site is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 26, ahead of the festival’s June 11 opening. The event will run all 39 days of the World Cup through July 19 and is expected to become the largest FIFA Fan Festival in the country.

Philadelphia is hosting six World Cup matches, while Lemon Hill will serve as the city’s central gathering point for fans from around the world.

Organizers say the free festival will feature massive watch parties, multiple viewing screens showing select matches, live entertainment, games, cultural programming and food from about 80 Philadelphia-area food trucks.

"Fans can come cheer and dance and have fun," said Michael DelBene, executive producer of the Philadelphia FIFA Fan Festival.

While admission is free and open to the public, visitors will be required to register online before entering the secure perimeter around the festival grounds.

"We’ll have controlled public access and a controlled environment," DelBene said. "Guests will go through security screening."

City officials said public safety will include a large police presence and enhanced security measures throughout the event.

Among the biggest concerns from residents during Monday’s virtual information session were parking and transportation.

Officials said portions of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day as preparations continue around the World Cup festivities. However, city leaders emphasized that Kelly Drive and Girard Avenue will not be impacted.

"There will be no time when all lanes are closed," said Jeannette Brugger with the City of Philadelphia.

Brugger encouraged visitors to avoid driving whenever possible.

"We really want to encourage people to walk and take transit and bike up the Parkway," she said.

SEPTA announced Monday it is adding additional service both for World Cup matches at the Sports Complex and for the Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

For matches, SEPTA plans extra Broad Street Line service to and from NRG Station, with the system expected to move approximately 15,000 passengers per hour. The Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will also operate overnight on match days with trains running every 30 minutes to select stations.

SEPTA is also increasing service on Bus Routes 32 and 48, which serve the Lemon Hill area. Buses are expected to run every 15 minutes or less from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the tournament.

Officials said fares will remain unchanged at $2.90 for subway rides despite the influx of visitors.

Special rideshare pickup and drop-off zones are also planned around the festival area.

Residents and businesses near Lemon Hill must apply for special parking permits through the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Officials said only permitted vehicles will be allowed to park in residential areas during the event.

"If you don’t get a pass, you will get ticketed and towed to the impound lot," warned Corinne O’Connor of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Officials said between 5,000 and 6,000 parking permit applications have already been submitted.

The event is also expected to impact neighborhood organizations, including the Fairmount Flyers youth cycling program, which will temporarily move several practices later into the summer.

"We’ve had to move practice around a little bit, but to be honest, they’ve done so much work around here that I think the overall impact is positive," said Fairmount Flyers coach Brady Gibney.

Organizers also highlighted long-term improvements tied to the project, including upgraded sidewalks, ramps and pedestrian access around Lemon Hill.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 says the goal is for the site improvements and investments to leave a lasting legacy long after the World Cup ends.

City officials acknowledged plans could continue evolving as the massive event approaches.

"With an event this big, we may need to alter plans," Brugger said during the meeting.

Officials encouraged residents to continue monitoring updates online as Philadelphia prepares to welcome the world next summer.