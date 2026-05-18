Crash involving tractor trailer shuts down portion of Route 30 in Chester County

The Brief A tractor trailer and another vehicle crashed on the Route 30 bypass in Chester County on Monday, May 18. The Route 30 bypass is closed in both directions from Route 82 to Route 10, with no timeline for reopening. Emergency crews are working to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.



A crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle shut down the Route 30 bypass in Chester County on Monday, May 18, according to the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

Route 30 bypass closed after serious crash

What we know:

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 6:46 p.m. for a crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle, according to Chester County officials.

The crash happened on the Route 30 bypass between Sadsbury Township and Valley Township.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Route 30 bypass is closed in both directions from business Route 30 in Sadsbury Township to Route 82 in Valley Township, according to the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

Authorities have not released information about the number or severity of injuries as of Monday evening.

Officials say additional EMS and fire police responded to the scene, and a heavy wrecker was called to assist with the crash.

Authorities have not said how long the Route 30 bypass will remain closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the cause of the crash or the identities and conditions of those involved. It is not clear when the Route 30 bypass will reopen.