Teen critically hurt in Northeast Philly hit-and-run: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon in Northeast Philly. Police say the driver fled but later turned himself in at the 2nd District station. The investigation is ongoing and the victim remains in critical condition.



A teenager is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in Philadelphia’s 2nd District, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at about 2:59 p.m. near Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street.

The 16-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a Jeep Liberty.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department took the teenager to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is in critical condition with severe injuries to his head and leg.

The driver left the scene, but a witness followed the vehicle and gave police a detailed description and license plate number.

Officers later found the Jeep parked in a lot on the 7300 block of Large Street.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, went to the 2nd District station to report the crash, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not announced any arrests or charges at this time.

The Crash Investigation Division is expected to review evidence and determine what led to the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or any details about possible charges.

It is also unclear what led up to the crash or if any other factors were involved.