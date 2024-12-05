Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagle, mom plea for safe return of dog stolen from Port Richmond Target

By
Published  December 5, 2024 12:06am EST
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philly Eagle, mom plea for safe return of beloved dog stolen from Port Richmond Target

Philly Eagle cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mom are the owners of the Shih Tzu stolen from a Port Richmond Target and they are pleading for those who took the dog to return her.

PORT RICHMOND - The mother of a Philadelphia Eagle is pleading with the thieves who took her dog to give her dog back and she has a $1,000 reward. The reward is being offered to anyone, including the thieves, who returns her adorable and pampered pup back home.

Even though it’s been over a month, she is not giving up hope. Tralee-Hale Ringo, the mom of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, made a desperate plea to the people who stole her beloved Shih Tzu, Molly, from a Port Richmond Target store on October 28th. "Please return her. Please," she said. "This last month has been horrible."

She continued, "I’m just hoping they have a heart. She’s just been my best friend for the last 10 years. I’m all she knows. She’s on medication."

Kelee stated, "I don’t think they realize how much of an impact it has made on our family not having our dog with us."

Tralee says when she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2020, Molly helped her through that difficult journey, "She was a major support system, along with Kelee. I just miss her and we’re at a loss without her."

Police released surveillance video on Tuesday of Molly scurrying out of the Target on Castor Avenue. Moments later, a woman can be seen running through the parking lot carrying Molly, along with three other individuals and a child and then driving off. Tralee says, "They could have asked security whose dog is this, but they didn't."

She admits she wasn’t feeling well that night, "It was an extreme emergency. I was on medication at the time and went flying into the bathroom. I’m just so embarrassed and disappointed and I’m sorry. I just personally dropped the ball. She didn’t clear the door."

Image 1 of 6

 

When Tralee came out, the dog was gone. She never thought in a million years someone would steal her baby.

Tralee shared video of Molly exactly how she was dressed the night she was swiped, with painted nails and a pink ponytail. Tralee and her son have had Molly since she was a puppy and just want the people who have her to do the right thing.

"I’m just hoping these individuals will return her in the next 24 to 48 hours. I won’t press any charges. I’m just hoping they turn her into police and, again, no questions asked," Tralee explained.

Kelee added, "If you have anything in your heart, just bring us back our dog. She is family."

Molly was wearing an AirTag that was traced to the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue, but police were not able to narrow down the exact location and that is where the trail went dry.