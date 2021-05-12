Philadelphia Eagles open 2021 season against Falcons in Atlanta

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their quest for NFC East bragging rights with an interdivisional match-up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 12.

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. as part of FOX's NFL Doubleheader. You can catch all the action on FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Falcons have not met since Week 2 of the 2019 season when Atlanta won a back-and-forth contest 24-20. Back then, Carson Wentz was under center for the Eagles and passed for over 200 yards with a throwing touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fast-forward through a mediocre 2020 campaign that saw rookie Jalen Hurts supplant Wentz as the Eagles sputtered to a 4-11 record and miss the playoffs despite a painfully bad division. Wentz was then shipped to Indianapolis for a pair of draft picks.

Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson was later let go and replaced with Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz left the team and was replaced by Jonathan Gannon.

With Sirianni and Hurts leading the charge, the Eagles hope to gain an instant impact from first-round draft choice and former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia traded up two spots in the draft to No. 10 to select the University of Alabama wide receiver nicknamed "The Slim Reaper."

FOX's NFL Doubleheader culminates with a 4:25 match-up between NFC heavyweights as the Green Bay Packers head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Also at 4:25, the Denver Broncos will try to help out the Eagles by knocking off the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.

Carson Wentz will make his Indianapolis Colts debut at 1 p.m. against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Minnesota will visit Cincinnati in an interconference match-up and Detroit will host San Francisco.

Full team schedules will be announced Wednesday night during the 2021 NFL Schedule Release Show at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and FOX Sports 1.

