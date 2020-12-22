Philadelphia extends ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions on businesses, gatherings through Jan. 15

Philadelphia officials have extended "safer at home" restrictions through January 15.

Previously, the restrictions were set to expire at 8 a.m. on January 4th but due to a continued spike in coronavirus cases officials decided to extend those restrictions.

These restrictions impact the following: indoor dining, indoor gatherings and events, theaters, casinos, colleges, and indoor organized sports.

Those restrictions were implemented since indoor spaces with large numbers of people are connected to higher risks of spreading COVID-19.

"We have made progress and saved lives with our Safer at Home restrictions," said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. "Now we need to be very careful with how we allow activities to restart—especially around the holiday season—so that we don’t ignite another surge in the virus."

Unless later extended, city officials will allow certain businesses to resume operating on Jan. 4. These businesses and activities include: museums, outdoor sports, gyms, in-person learning for high schools, and outdoor catered events.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 86,723 and 2,312 deaths since the pandemic began.

