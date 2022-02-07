Philadelphia family held captive throughout weekend by armed home intruders, police say

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia family was held captive over the weekend by a group of armed intruders who tortured one family member and forced withdraws from various banks.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jack Ryan told reporters that the situation started Friday afternoon when a 45-year-old man was robbed and "abducted" by three suspects in front of his home on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg.

Ryan said the "criminal gang" then entered the victim's home where they held his family of three, including a 10-month-old, captive throughout the weekend.

The victim's 68-year-old father and a friend of the wife came to the house from Saturday to Sunday and were also held prisoner by the group.

During the weekend, captors forced the man to withdraw a "significant amount of cash" from various banks as his family was being held hostage.

Ryan said at one point in the weekend a family member was "tortured" and has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

The family was released on Sunday night and immediately called the Philadelphia Police Department.

"They're all okay, as well as you can be after undergoing an ordeal such as that," Ryan said.

