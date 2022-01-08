Philadelphia fire: Local businesses, places of worship step up to help family in Fairmount

"It’s just devastating. The loss of life this time of year."

Days after the devastating fire that tore through a Fairmount row home and killed 12, eight of which were children, Troy Morris with Mike’s BBQ is doing what he can to help the family going through so much.

"I think Mike actually put it this way himself he said you know it’s such a difficult time right now for everyone because of Covid and everything else and people saw SMALL Way they could help and it just feels like they’re trying to do something you know to help out and I think that makes everybody feel a little better about it," said Morris.

As the family grieves, Philadelphia steps up. Bishop Leon Cleveland with United for Christ Ministry is currently accepting donations of any kind for the surviving members of the family.

They will be accepting donations six days away from 12-4 p.m. except on Sunday when there is church service.

"And for the six-year-old that survived he’s enjoying some of them, we got those to him yesterday on his birthday and along with that lots of food coming and blankets and sheets."

If you’d still like to donate, the best way to do so right now according to the family is to donate to this GoFundMe.

