Philadelphia firefighter who died from COVID-19 laid to rest Tuesday

A Philadelphia firefighter who lost his battle against COVID-19 will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

John Evans, a 37-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, died on Feb. 13.

Evans will be laid to rest at a service held at the Givnish Funeral Home in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney is reported to be giving a speech during the service.

"It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter John Evans, who passed away Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19," the department confirmed on Facebook.

Evans most recently served as the Fire Boat Pilot for Marine Unit 1.

