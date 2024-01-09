Philadelphia flooding: Thousands still without power as cleanup is underway

From downed trees to runaway shopping carts, sirens and fire engines sound off in Philadelphia as a result of a severe storm Tuesday.

Trees were toppled down onto the Schuylkill Expressway, stopping traffic back to the blue route.

Kelly Drive was closed early Wednesday from Fall Bridge to Hunting Park Avenue due to flooding from the Schuylkill River.

Other major road closures in Philadelphia include:

All of MLK Drive. Two trees have been uprooted and are leaning against the Strawberry Mansion Bridge

Lincoln Drive is closed between Gypsy and Wissahickon. The water has receded, but police say mud on roadway is making curves hazardous

Columbus Boulevard is currently open, but expected to close during high tide from noon to 1 p.m.

A family traveling on Gulph Road in Upper Merion were slammed by a tree while in their Cadillac Tuesday evening. Luckily, no injuries occurred.

Along the same road lies Gulph Creek that roars over the nearby banks.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the worst of the stormy weather occurred at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but residual effects, including heavy wind gusts, are expected to linger into Wednesday.

In Delaware County, officials are preparing to rescue people by boat, if necessary, as McDade Boulevard in Darby is underwater.

The bridge at McDade, near Springfield Road, has been closed as Darby Creek continues to swell, nearly topping its banks.

Three homes on Springfield Road were forced to be evacuated Tuesday night.

Delaware County Council President, Dr. Monica Taylor, said, "We worked with all of our local municipalities to make sure they have what they need to prepare."

"In Delaware County, the tides are very high. When the tides rise up, the water in Delco has nowhere to go," Director of Delaware County Emergency Services, Timothy Boyce, stated.

That causes local streams and creeks to rise and overflow their banks in low-lying areas. Add to these whipping winds, pushing the water everywhere.

In Bucks County, several roads are still partially shut down in Doylestown as Neshaminy Creek reaches 12 feet near Langhorne.

Driving conditions are treacherous and visibility is poor. Officials say they cannot stress enough – do not drive through standing water.

Several cars were seen stranded in floodwater when SKYFOX flew over Chadds Ford Wednesday morning.

"Every time we get a major flood, somebody tries to be foolish and goes through it," resident Shannon Migdal said.

Just across the state line in Delaware, picnic benches have nearly disappeared at First State National Historic Park.

Driver Beth Richards spoke of navigating the road closures this way, "I didn’t see the water, so when we got closer, I was like, ‘Nope. We’re turning around.’ He goes, ‘If we had the truck, but we don’t.’ We’re tying to get to Oxford and Route 1 is shut down. We’ve been like an hour trying to get through."

"It kills people. There’s no doubt about it," Boyce said. "Often with high winds, trees will come down and people start going down a road they may never have driven down and so you may not know there’s a small stream. You may not know there’s a crick, but once you start making those mistakes, you could be in rising water."

Folks are encouraged to take their time when heading out on the roads Wednesday morning as flood warnings remain in effect for several counties.

One man in Northampton County had to be rescued when his truck became overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Tuesday's strong winds also caused widespread power outages across the Delaware Valley, with thousands still in the dark Wednesday morning.