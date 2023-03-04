Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Convention Center for 2023

After it was held outdoors the last two years, the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show is back inside the Convention Center. The 9-day event kicked off Saturday, welcoming guests into an immersive and colorful world of landscape and floral design.

"It’s the electric feeling you get when you receive something or give something in a beautiful way, like flowers," Director of Experience and Engagement for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Rebecca Schuchart, stated.

Appropriately named Florastruck, the elaborate design is captivating with eyes wandering from one arrangement to the next.

"So, that’s the joy that we wanted to create and portray through the show this year, that electric feeling you get when you see all this beauty around you," Schuchart explained.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and oldest one in the country and has been for nearly 200 years.

"Every single year, since I was about 10," Amy Jachimski said.

Jachimski, from Ocean City, Maryland, is at the show with her daughter, mother and their flower crowns. "I am a wedding florist, so I come here to get inspiration, to see the trends, the designs and kind of take that home and be inspired with my own work."

The last two years, the flower show was outdoors, due to COVID.

Joanne Cummings says she’s glad it’s back indoors for her 10th year attending. "It’s the tradition with my best friend and, this year, we brought my daughter. So, it’s a tradition."

Historically, 250,000 people attend the 9-day event. For 2023, there are over 30 major exhibitors, including South Philly’s very own Illexotics, awarded Best in Show for Landscape.

"It’s wild," co-owner Franco Urban said. "I have a strong passion for nature and tropical, exotic plants and my partner, Christopher, is a DJ and dancer who loves creating experiences for people, so this has been a true measure of both of our passions."

Co-owners Franco and Chris Urban are showcasing plants from all around the world, under a disco ball.

"I want to take away the magic on the dance floor," Chris Urban explained. "The moment they turn that corner and you see what we created, the light on their face that lights up, the magical moment that they have with nature, that we created, is really a beautiful thing."

Some of the vendors have come from as far away as Singapore, sharing their vision of nature, art and beauty, all in the heart of Center City.

"Just experience all of it," Schuchart added. "This is a moment to linger and enjoy a taste of spring."