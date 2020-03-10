Philadelphia Flyers game goes as scheduled as coronavirus fears mount

Flyers fans shuffled into the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday. Many told FOX 29 they were not concerned about catching coronavirus. This comes as the City of Philadelphia announced a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 and 17 possible cases. Officials advise people not to attend large public gatherings 5,000.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Advertisement

“We don’t cancel in Philly because we are Rocky tough,” said Flyers fan Phillip Bonner.

Some came prepared, like Carl Gorson who brought hand sanitizer: “Got to bring it anywhere and everywhere you go now.”

Despite the City’s warning, inside the Wells Fargo Center, it was a packed house.

“It’s a big game. The Flyers fans always sell out the Wells Fargo Center,” said Erik Wujcik.

The Wells Fargo Center holds almost 20,000 people. In a statement: “Tonight’s Flyers vs. Bruins game at Wells Fargo Center will be played as scheduled. The health and safety of Wells Fargo Center attendees is our top priority. We’ve strengthened our already very rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena before, during, and after each event. If you are a ticket holder that is feeling ill, or has underlying health conditions, you should consider not attending. If you have any questions, please contact the Wells Fargo Center and Flyers Ticket Department at 215-218-7825.”

As far as ticket prices go, Jesse Lawrence, founder of Ticket IQ, says they have not seen any dramatic drops in Philly, more in cities like Seattle and NYC: “We haven’t seen too much of a drop in Philly so I think the Dan and Shay, the cheapest ticket on Ticket IQ is about $50.”

Ticket IQ monitors prices for concerts like Dan + Shay Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center and the Big East Basketball Tournament next week at MAdison Square Garden, where he says they have seen the lowest prices in the last decade.

“Prices are down but I think one of the interesting things will be what is attendance?” said Lawrence. “So are people actually showing up for the games?”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP