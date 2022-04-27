New plans to stop the booms heard by Philadelphia and New Jersey residents

People from the suburbs, to the city, to even South Jersey have heard, and even felt those loud, ground shaking booms.

The Frankford Boat Launch on Tacony Street in Philadelphia is a popular spot among boaters and fishermen. What may seem like a quiet place to fish along the Delaware, is becoming a major problem for the city.

Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have been complaining of loud thumping music and the roar of ATV’s. The state representative for the area has also heard the noises from his home, and he says the nuisance has become a quality of life issue.

"These sound systems are designed to travel," said one local resident.

This summer, those thundering sounds will hopefully come to an end as Philadelphia plans to close the popular boat launch park to all vehicular traffic, including boats on the weekends during the busiest time of the year.

"We need that access to the river and in order to get it, we need to set the standards for what behaviors are accepted," Representative Joe Hohenstein said.

People will still be able to walk at the park, but no cars or boats will be allowed to park at the launch.

The Frankford Boat Launch is one of only three public boat launches in the city and signs will be going up there this weekend.