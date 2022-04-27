Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
5
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Western Chester County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

New plans to stop the booms heard by Philadelphia and New Jersey residents

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

New plans to stop the booms heard by Philadelphia and NJ residents

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell is in Frankford talking with locals about the city's new plans to put a stop to the noises that disturb residents from all over the area.

PHILADELPHIA - People from the suburbs, to the city, to even South Jersey have heard, and even felt those loud, ground shaking booms. 

The Frankford Boat Launch on Tacony Street in Philadelphia is a popular spot among boaters and fishermen. What may seem like a quiet place to fish along the Delaware, is becoming a major problem for the city. 

Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have been complaining of loud thumping music and the roar of ATV’s. The state representative for the area has also heard the noises from his home, and he says the nuisance has become a quality of life issue.  

"These sound systems are designed to travel," said one local resident. 

RELATED

This summer, those thundering sounds will hopefully come to an end as Philadelphia plans to close the popular boat launch park to all vehicular traffic, including boats on the weekends during the busiest time of the year. 

"We need that access to the river and in order to get it, we need to set the standards for what behaviors are accepted," Representative Joe Hohenstein said.

People will still be able to walk at the park, but no cars or boats will be allowed to park at the launch. 

The Frankford Boat Launch is one of only three public boat launches in the city and signs will be going up there this weekend. 