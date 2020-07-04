Philadelphia implements traffic reduction zone amid Fourth of July protests

article

A number of protests will be taking place in the city of Philadelphia Saturday, prompting the city to implement a traffic reduction zone in Center City.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory Saturday morning.

A traffic reduction zone was created from 5th to 20th streets, between Vine and Walnut Streets due to various demonstrations.

Officials say only residents and employees may enter the zone and are urged to use caution when traveling in these areas.

A number of demonstrations were scheduled across the Center City area for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Locations of the demonstrations and marches vary from 30th Street Station to the Art Museum, City Hall, and the Municipal Services Building.

