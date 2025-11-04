Philadelphia International Airport temporarily closes 2 TSA checkpoints amid worker shortage

The Brief Philadelphia International Airport will close two security checkpoints starting Wednesday. The closures are due to the ongoing government shutdown affecting TSA workers. Travelers are advised to allow extra time for security checks.



Philadelphia International Airport is preparing to close two of its security checkpoints as the government shutdown continues to impact TSA operations.

What we know:

Philadelphia International Airport will temporarily close checkpoints at Terminal F and Terminal A-West starting Wednesday.

This decision comes at the request of the TSA amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Travelers at the airport are already experiencing long wait times, with some reporting delays of up to three hours at other airports.

"Yesterday there was a three-hour wait to get through the checkpoints," said a traveler who recently arrived from Houston.

The backstory:

The government shutdown has reached 35 days, leaving TSA employees working without pay.

This has led to staffing shortages and longer wait times at airports across the country.

Guy Reeves, a frequent traveler from Wilmington, Delaware, expressed his frustration, saying, "I hope it is something they can figure out quickly because it is definitely an inconvenience."

Impact on travelers

What they're saying:

Rachael Carmichael, traveling with her family, shared her concerns about the situation. "It breaks my heart. I know they are working without pay. I can't imagine having to do that myself," she said, empathizing with the TSA workers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the travel chaos is likely to continue as the shutdown persists.

"As every day goes by, I think the problem is only going to get worse, not better," said Duffy.

What you can do:

Travelers are advised to allow extra time for security checks and to stay informed about the latest updates from the airport and TSA.