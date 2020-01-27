Philadelphia lights up purple in honor of Kobe Bryant

Philadelphia is lighting up purple in honor of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Sunday in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

The Ben Franklin Bridge, Boathouse Row, the Wells Fargo Center and countless other locations lit up remembering the legend.

Bryant attended Lower Merion High School, where he led his team to the 1996 Pennsylvania state championships.

He is one of the most recognizable names associated with the NBA and the City of Los Angeles. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star and led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships. The basketball icon was also known for his philanthropic efforts off the court.

As of now, federal authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

