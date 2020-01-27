Lower Merion schools hold 33-second moment of silence, honoring Kobe's high school number

Lower Merion Schools say they started classes with 33 seconds of silence, honoring Kobe Bryant’s high school number on Monday morning.

Following the tragic and unexpected death of the Lower Merion High School alumni, students organized a black out to honor Bryant.

Federal authorities have begun an investigation Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.

Three current Lower Merion High School basketball players will share their reflections on the legacy late alumnus Kobe Bryant.

Coach Gregg Downer, who coached Kobe Bryant while he was in high school, will not be providing be addressing the legendary NBA star's death.

As of now, federal authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

NTSB officials flew in from Washington and will conduct their investigation, along with forensic investigators and homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Federal investigators will take their first look at the wreckage and comb for clues as to why the crash happened.

In addition, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office will search for human remains in order to positively identify the bodies.

There were no survivors and all nine victims have been identified by friends and family.

