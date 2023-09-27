Philadelphia looting: Damaged Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Philly closed; all others reopen

article

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores were closed Wednesday, because of the looting that took place Tuesday night in sections of Philadelphia.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated 18 Fine Wine & Good Spirits were looted in the mayhem Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and, while no employee was injured, they made the decision to close all Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philadelphia, as well as one in the Cheltenham Plaza, in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

The decision was made due to safety concerns for all employees, as well as to determine the extent of the damage and loss of product to the 18 stores.

By Thursday afternoon, most of the locations were reopened, with the exception of the stores looted. In a statement released from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board they stated:

"The following FW&GS stores in Philadelphia will remain closed until further notice, as they may require days or weeks to secure and repair:"

3250 N. Broad St.

The Shops at Brewerytown, 3101 W. Girard Ave.

4229 N Broad St.

5159 Lancaster Ave.

4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.

Erie Plaza, 3772 L St.

2115 N 22nd St.

Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd.

Adams & Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

"We continue to prioritize the safety of our employees and our customers. We appreciate their continued patience and understanding."

Looting began across Philadelphia Tuesday night, around 8 p.m. A massive police presence swarmed a stretch of Walnut Street between 15th and 18th streets. Videos posted to X, formerly called Twitter, shows retail stores like Lululemon, the Apple Store and Footlocker ravaged by what police called a "coordinated attack.

In addition to Center City, looting took place in Port Richmond, North Philly and West Philly. Interim Commissioner John Stanford estimated that the crowd of unruly crowd of looters in Center City grew to as many as 100 people. As of Wednesday afternoon, police say at least 52 people have been arrested, including three juveniles, in connection to the looting. Two firearms were also recovered during the arrests.