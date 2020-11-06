Man charged in Lower Merion homicide

article

Prosecutors announced charges in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Lower Merion Township back in September.

According to investigators, Sean Brown, 19, of Philadelphia, faces first-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, and related charges in the death of Nahray Crisden, 19.

Lower Merion Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in Lower Merion on Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased male who sustained apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. Six 9 mm cartridge casings were recovered from the crime scene.

Detectives learned that the victim and Brown were longtime acquaintances and were together that night.

The investigation secured surveillance video from multiple sources, and extensive forensic analysis led to the identification of the Brown.

