Philadelphia man charged in delivery driver carjackings after 70-year-old beaten to death

A Philadelphia man is facing several charges after officials say his plans to carjack food delivery drivers turned deadly for one elderly victim.

John Nusslein, 18, is accused of placing food delivery orders as a ruse to lure drivers in at least two separate occasions last year. He reportedly worked with co-conspirators during each incident.

In the first alleged attack, police say Nusslein was involved in the beating of a 70-year-old delivery driver and stealing his car on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street.

The victim eventually died from his injuries, and a 12-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection to his death.

Less than two weeks later, a second delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint on the 9000 block of Hilspach Street. Officials say the suspect, along with his co-conspirators, stole the victim's vehicle after hitting him.

MORE HEADLINES:

Nusslein is charged with carjacking resulting in death, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit carjacking and carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.