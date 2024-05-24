Philadelphia man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking

article

A Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for interstate sex trafficking between Philadelphia and central and southern New Jersey, U.S. Philip Sellinger R. announced Thursday.

Mallie M. Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to transporting individuals in interstate commerce with the intent that they engage in prostitution in Camden federal court and was sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release after his prison term.

Authorities say trial documents and testimony revealed Evans physically threatened or harmed, defrauded and manipulated multiple victims into prostitution from 2015 to 2017.