Philadelphia man faces attempted homicide charges in kidnapping, robbery case

A Philadelphia man is now facing attempted homicide charges for his role in a robbery and kidnapping of a man in Upper Southampton Township in March.

Pavel Belous, 36, of Philadelphia, is awaiting trial for allegedly killing a man less than a week before he committed the crime in Bucks County.

Belous will be arraigned later Wednesday on two counts of attempted homicide stemming from the March 11, 2021, robbery and kidnapping of the victim.

During a preliminary hearing on June 3, 2021, the victim identified Belous as the masked man who entered his car at the McDonald’s parking lot, 338 Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, at 10:30 p.m. March 11, 2021.

Upon entering, Belous put a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money. When the victim gave Belous $20, he demanded more and forced the victim to drive to ATM where he withdrew $450.

Throughout the ordeal, Belous reportedly threatened the victim multiple times. At one point, Belous removed his face covering and threatened to kill the victim because he saw his face and could identify him. Belous ordered the victim to drive him to his home to get more money.

As the victim drove to his home, the victim surreptitiously called 911, but hung up before the call was answered.

He then called his mother to say he was bringing a friend over. When they got to his house, the victim’s mother was outside and Belous threatened to "cut his throat," and "rape and kill your mother," according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint continues in detail explaining that Belous threatened he would then "burn your house down," and said he had "killed people before".

When they both got out of the car, the victim was able to retrieve his folding knife from his car and stabbed Belous in the back. The victim ran inside his house and called 911, and police found Belous hiding in the victim’s car and arrested him.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office learned that on June 16, 2021, Philadelphia Homicide Detectives filed homicide charges against Belous for killing a 62-year-old man on March 5, 2021. That incident occurred less than a week before the Upper Southampton robbery and kidnapping.

The victim in the Philadelphia killing had his throat cut, and his home was then set on fire.

"I can’t imagine the terror that the victim must have felt," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "He acted with great resourcefulness and courage. I commend him for his bravery. Our goal is to separate this defendant from society for as long as possible, so that he can never harm anyone ever again."

Belous is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail.

