Philadelphia man shot while walking with teenage son, dog

A Philadelphia man was shot multiple times while walking his dog with his teenage son in North Philadelphia late Thursday night, police say.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Myrtlewood Street.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was walking with his son and dog when they heard gunshots. He quickly realized that he had been hit in the abdomen and leg.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victim was conscious and talking when officers responded to the scene.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The victim’s son and dog were not injured.

Police say the victim did not see who shot him and they do not have a description of the gunman. They also say it is unclear if he was the intended target, or if he was struck by stray gunfire.