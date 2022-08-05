Overbrook shooting leaves 30-year-old man dead, police say

A shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood early Friday morning left a man dead, Philadelphia police say.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found laying on the sidewalk just after 3 a.m. after police received multiple calls for a fight and shooting.

First responders found that the man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by police but later died.

Police believe the victim was the intended target and say three spent shell casings inches away from where the victim was laying.

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing an argument shortly before the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time.