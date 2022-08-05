Expand / Collapse search

Overbrook shooting leaves 30-year-old man dead, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:03AM
Philadelphia
Man killed in Overbrook shooting after witnesses reported hearing argument, police say

Police say witnesses reported hearing an argument prior to the shooting that left a man dead in Overbrook early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood early Friday morning left a man dead, Philadelphia police say. 

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found laying on the sidewalk just after 3 a.m. after police received multiple calls for a fight and shooting. 

First responders found that the man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by police but later died. 

Police believe the victim was the intended target and say three spent shell casings inches away from where the victim was laying. 

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing an argument shortly before the shots were fired. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 