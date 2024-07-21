Philadelphia mass shooting: 3 killed, at least 7 others injured at possible block party

article

Another summer night took a devastating turn when police say a gathering erupted into a mass shooting that claimed the lives of three people, and left seven others wounded amid the hunt for suspects.

A deadly scene spanning nearly an entire block developed overnight on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say at least 100 people were gathered at a possible block party when gunfire was exchanged between multiple people around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Three men, ages 23, 29 and 33, were fatally shot. Their identities have yet to be released.

Six other men and one woman, ranging in age from 26 to 30, were also struck during the shooting. They are all said to be in stable condition.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, along with one weapon.

No arrests have been made, but police say there may have been more than one gunman.