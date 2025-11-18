Philadelphia murder suspect arrested a month after deadly double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a suspect in a deadly double shooting last month was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday.
What we know:
Abou Keita, 22, was arrested for a deadly double shooting that happened Oct. 9 on the 1300 block of Packer Avenue.
Police found 23-year-old Hasson Mason shot in the face and body, and brought him to Jefferson Hospital where he died.
Officers later found a 23-year-old man two blocks away in front of the Chickie's and Pete's shot in the torso.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
More than a month after the shooting, police found Abou Keita inside a parked car on the 2200 block of Felton Street.
He was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes.