Philadelphia murder suspect arrested a month after deadly double shooting

Published  November 18, 2025 11:10am EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Abou Keita, 22, was arrested for a deadly double shooting last month in Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • A Philadelphia double shooting suspect was arrested on Monday.
    • Abou Kieta, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Hasson Mason and wounding another man.
    • Kieta was found in a parked car on Monday where he was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and more.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a suspect in a deadly double shooting last month was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday.

What we know:

Abou Keita, 22, was arrested for a deadly double shooting that happened Oct. 9 on the 1300 block of Packer Avenue. 

Police found 23-year-old Hasson Mason shot in the face and body, and brought him to Jefferson Hospital where he died.

Officers later found a 23-year-old man two blocks away in front of the Chickie's and Pete's shot in the torso. 

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

More than a month after the shooting, police found Abou Keita inside a parked car on the 2200 block of Felton Street.

He was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes.

