Philadelphia murder suspect arrested a month after deadly double shooting

Investigators say a suspect in a deadly double shooting last month was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday.

What we know:

Abou Keita, 22, was arrested for a deadly double shooting that happened Oct. 9 on the 1300 block of Packer Avenue.

Police found 23-year-old Hasson Mason shot in the face and body, and brought him to Jefferson Hospital where he died.

Officers later found a 23-year-old man two blocks away in front of the Chickie's and Pete's shot in the torso.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

More than a month after the shooting, police found Abou Keita inside a parked car on the 2200 block of Felton Street.

He was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes.