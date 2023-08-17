Philadelphia officer injured during pursuit of stolen vehicle: police

article

A police pursuit ended with an officer being injured, and a rollover crash in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Police say the officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle near the 1900 block of Wingohocking Street just after noon Thursday.

One officer was injured at one point during the pursuit, according to authorities, who have yet to release further details.

She was transported to a local hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where it appears two civilian vehicles collided, one flipped on its side. It is unclear if either car is the suspected stolen vehicle.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.