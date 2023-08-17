Police looking to identify man accused of leaving kittens to die in boxes outside Delaware County vet

article

Boxes of cats have been discovered outside a veterinary clinic in a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Delaware County.

Police say an unknown man has been spotted dropping off the closed boxes, leaving the cats to die.

At least two boxes of cats have been found at the Spayed Cub Veterinary Clinic on Chester Pike over the past few months.

Police did not say how many cats were inside the boxes, or the condition they were found.

The man can be seen crossing the tracks from Collingdale Borough in surveillance footage, according to authorities.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, and ask anyone with information to contact them.



