Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia officer struck by slingshot motorcycle in hit-and-run: police sources

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 8:11pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Just one day after a Philadelphia police officer was hit by gunfire, sources say another officer is in the hospital after being struck by a slingshot vehicle in Philly's Tioga section Sunday.

According to police sources, an officer was hit by a suspect riding a three-wheeler also known as a slingshot on Broad & Germantown Avenue Sunday night. 

Sources say the vehicle fled prompting a pursuit. 

The slingshot was then captured at 4600 Weymouth Street.

The driver of the slingshot, along with a passenger, were taken into custody, police sources say.

The officer was taken to Temple University hospital and placed in stable condition. The officer was treated for an ankle injury. 


 