Philadelphia officer struck by slingshot motorcycle in hit-and-run: police sources

Just one day after a Philadelphia police officer was hit by gunfire, sources say another officer is in the hospital after being struck by a slingshot vehicle in Philly's Tioga section Sunday.

According to police sources, an officer was hit by a suspect riding a three-wheeler also known as a slingshot on Broad & Germantown Avenue Sunday night.

Sources say the vehicle fled prompting a pursuit.

The slingshot was then captured at 4600 Weymouth Street.

The driver of the slingshot, along with a passenger, were taken into custody, police sources say.

The officer was taken to Temple University hospital and placed in stable condition. The officer was treated for an ankle injury.



