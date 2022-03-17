Philadelphia officer to be dismissed after allegedly giving false statements in gun case

article

A veteran Philadelphia police officer has been suspended with the intent to dismiss after investigators say he gave false statements and testimony in a gun case last year.

Officer Daniel Levitt was arrested Thursday on charges of perjury, unsworn false statements and official oppression.

In 2021, authorities say the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit conducted an audit of city-wide arrests of individuals for violations of the Uniform Firearms Act.

MORE HEADLINES:

The audit prompted an investigation into an arrest made by Levitt on April 28, 2021. During that investigation, authorities determined that Levitt, a 12-year veteran of the force, violated department policy.

Commissioner Outlaw announced Thursday that she has suspended Levitt for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the suspension.

"It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "However, it is imperative that police officers are held to a higher standard and that they discharge their duties with honor and integrity in order to effectively uphold their oath of service."

Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby in a statement called the charges "baseless" and said his union will "vigorously defend the officer."

"This officer is entitled to due process like any other citizen accused of a crime," McNesby said. "The FOP will vigorously defend the officer against these baseless charges. We look forward to the day that this officer is cleared of all charges and put back on street doing the job he loves, keeping his city safe."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter