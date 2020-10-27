Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia officials recommend residents cancel planned holiday gatherings due to COVID-19

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Dr. Farley recommends cancel plans for family holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving, Christmas

Citing a recent uptick in spread in private settings, city officials are recommending Philadelphia residents cancel their holiday plans to gather with friends and family.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia health officials are recommending city residents cancel their plans to host gatherings with family and friends during the upcoming holiday season.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the recommendation during a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

"I know this is difficult, we're recommending that people cancel their planned family holiday gatherings," Dr. Farley said. "We're not going to get past this epidemic by Thanksgiving, or by Hanukah, or by Christmas. Family gatherings right now are simply very dangerous."

Dr. Farley cited recent data showing that there has been increased spread in private settings.

MORE: CDC's Thanksgiving guidelines say gatherings should be small, parades considered high-risk

On Tuesday, the city announced 340 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths.

Last month, the CDC released their guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebrations and recommended gatherings remain small and among people who live in your household.

They also listed attending parades, crowded stores, and large indoor gatherings as high-risk activities.