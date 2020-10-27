Philadelphia officials recommend residents cancel planned holiday gatherings due to COVID-19

Philadelphia health officials are recommending city residents cancel their plans to host gatherings with family and friends during the upcoming holiday season.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the recommendation during a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

"I know this is difficult, we're recommending that people cancel their planned family holiday gatherings," Dr. Farley said. "We're not going to get past this epidemic by Thanksgiving, or by Hanukah, or by Christmas. Family gatherings right now are simply very dangerous."

Dr. Farley cited recent data showing that there has been increased spread in private settings.

On Tuesday, the city announced 340 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths.

Last month, the CDC released their guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebrations and recommended gatherings remain small and among people who live in your household.

They also listed attending parades, crowded stores, and large indoor gatherings as high-risk activities.