Philadelphia opens 9th mass vaccination site in East Mount Airy

Receiving coronavirus vaccinations across Philadelphia keep getting easier as new sites open, officials say.

A ninth COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is open in East Mount Airy, in the effort to provide access in neighborhoods which might traditionally be overlooked, Philadelphia’s Health Department officials stated Monday.

The new clinic is open at 7800 Ogontz Avenue. City officials planned a Monday press conference to discuss the new site and provide an update on ongoing city vaccination efforts.

According to city leaders, it was the determination of health officials to vaccinate up to 500 people per day in city-run clinics. A ninth clinic open helps the city vaccinate as many residents as are eligible at a quicker rate.

According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, the city is currently receiving thousands of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine per week. The federal allotment is expected to increase as production ramps up, according to officials.

As of March 10, the city expanded vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older to fit into Phase 1B.

The rollout has expanded to include more essential workers under Phase 1C and high-risk populations between 64 and 74. The city will only move to Phase 2 when doses are plentiful enough to vaccinate the general public.

More information can be found at Philadelphia's coronavirus dashboard, found here.

