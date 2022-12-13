Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say

Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental.

The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County.

Family members identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols, and said the pair operated a family towing company from the property and worked as mechanics.

A customer who came to the garage on Tuesday morning found the Campbell and Nichols unresponsive and called for help, according to the family.

Prosecutor's say preliminary information has lead them to believe the victims deaths were accidental and may have been caused by carbon monoxide exposure.

People who knew the victims say the family was well known and the business was passed down several generations.

"It's just a tragic accident," Tyrone Campbell, a family member, said. "Both mechanics, hardworking men, doing this for a long time and they will be missed."

The county medical examiner's office has yet to report a cause of death.