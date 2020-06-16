Philadelphia police captain reassigned following clashes near Columbus statue, FOP says

Union officials have confirmed a Philadelphia police captain has been "removed from his command" following a series of incidents surrounding a statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 confirmed Tuesday morning that Captain Lou Campione was removed from his command at the 1st District following the incidents near the statue Saturday.

Campione is a 43-year veteran of the force, who FOP officials say is "well respected by his Officers, fellow Commanders, and most importantly the community he has served tirelessly."

The removal follows days of clashes between protesters and a group of people who have been protecting the statue.

One of those clashes led to claims of an alleged assault and video surfaced of an officer, believed to be Campione, asking a journalist to leave the area.

On Sunday city officials announced they were "aware of this apparent assault, as well as restrictions placed on journalists documenting the event."

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have since spoken out against the 'vigilantes' protecting the statue.

"All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city," Kenney said in a tweet.

Krasner on Sunday called those guarding the statue "criminal bullies" and denounced their actions.

"Saying you are "defending" something doesn't prove you really are. And using a bat--or anything else--for an illegal purpose (such as assaulting or threatening or harassing people) is a criminal act," Krasner's tweet read.

Tuesday, crews worked to cover the statue with a protective box after Kenney announced plans to initiate a public process that will consider the future of the statue.

The FOP released the following statement in response to Campione's removal.

"The Police Department has removed Captain Lou Campione from his command in the 1st District following his diffusion of a volatile and chaotic situation. A 43-year veteran of the department Captain Campione is well respected by his Officers, fellow Commanders, and most importantly the community he has served tirelessly. Captain Campione’s dedication to the community he serves is second to none and is the Gold Standard in Police Commands. The Mayor and Police leadership are more concerned with appeasing the anarchist mobs descending upon our city and are less concerned about our citizens, our neighborhoods and the overall public safety of our great city."

