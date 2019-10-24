Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes facing sex assault charges

A Philadelphia police chief inspector is facing charges of sex assault, authorities announced Thursday.

Carl Holmes,54, is charged with sexually assaulting three female officers from 2004 through 2007.

The charges were recommended by an investigating grand jury that wrote Holmes presented himself to the women as a “safe resource or mentor” but instead “...he came on to them, kissed them, fondled their breasts...” and described other sexually assaultive behavior in a Philadelphia Police Department office.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Holmes, 54, is accused of sexually assaulting three female officers.

Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department has suspended Holmes for 30 days with intent to dismiss.

Advertisement

Holmes was hired by the Philadelphia Police Department in March 1990.

It wasn't immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes just months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations that he failed to investigate sexual harassment claims against another supervisor because he had once dated the accuser.