Philadelphia Police Department launches website for unsolved murders

Philadelphia Police Department on Thursday announced the launch of a new website designed to help solve unsolved murder cases around the city.

The new site, PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com, allows the public to view photos and short stories about the victims. Visitors can submit anonymous tips such as written notes, photos, videos, audio recordings or documents. Files and other documents can be emailed to tips@phillypolice.com or 215-686-8477. The department is offering rewards for all tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to help victims and their families get justice," Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson said. "This website offers and additional safe pathway to get information to detectives."

Most cases that will appear on the site are from 2018 and 2019.

"Losing a friend or a loved one to murder is devastating, and not knowing who is responsible for taking their life further deepens the profound pain of loss," acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.