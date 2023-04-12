Video: Shot fired as innocent bystander thwarts robbery of woman in Fairmount

A person walking down a city street suddenly found themselves in the middle of a robbery that ended with them being that target of a shooting.

Police say the incident unfolded when a teen suspect tried to rob a 62-year-old woman on the 2700 block of Brown Street last week.

She was getting items from her car when the suspect pointed a revolver at her face, and told her not to move, according to authorities.

Video shows the moment a person passing by the crime interrupted the robbery.

The suspect backed away from the victim, then fired one shot at the bystander as he ran away.

No one was injured, and nothing was stolen.

Police say the suspect arrived in a 4-door car, possibly a Mazda 3, driven by a second suspect.