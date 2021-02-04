Philadelphia police officer arrested for violating restraining order

article

A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday after an internal affairs investigation found he violated an active restraining order, the department announced Thursday night.

Investigators say Ahmad Abuali, 32, violated a Protection From Abuse order last Saturday.

According to police, Abuali is a six-year member of the force and most recently patrolled the city's 19th district.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended Abuali for 30-days with intent to dismiss.

