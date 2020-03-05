Philadelphia police officer arrested on assault charges; placed on 30-day suspension

article

A Philadelphia Police officer was arrested on assault charges after an Internal Affairs investigation, officials announced.

Officer Jesse Alvarez, 29, has been with the department four years.

A Philadelphia Police Department Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation in relation to incidents of domestic assault. Officer Alvarez was arrested Thursday.

Officer Alvarez is charged with two counts of Simple Assault.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has placed Alvarez on a 30-day suspension, with the intent to dismiss after the 30 days.

