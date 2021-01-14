Philadelphia police officer charged in 2019 vandalism incident

article

A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Wednesday following an internal affairs investigation into a vandalism incident that happened over a year ago.

Ryan Perez, 30, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and counts of public drunkenness and criminal mischief stemming from an incident on Dec. 7, 2019.

Prosecutors say Perez, a five-year member of the force, most recently served Philadelphia's 25th district.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Perez for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following the suspension period.

No details were provided on the incident that lead to Perez's arrest.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter