Philadelphia officer released from hospital after shooting that left hammer-wielding suspect dead

A Philadelphia police officer has been released from the hospital following a shooting last week that also left a hammer-wielding suspect dead.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 26 when police responded to a home on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

Officers responded to the scene and were confronted inside the home by 31-year-old Koffi Dzima, who police say was armed with a hammer and handheld pickaxe.

During the encounter, investigators say Dzima approached Officer Julian Jones, who then ordered Dzima to drop the weapons. According to police, Dzima ignored Officer Jones’ commands, and Jones deployed his taser.

Dzima was struck by the taser and fell to the floor inside the home. Authorities say Dzima got back up and continued to approach Officer Jones and struck him in the head with the hammer, knocking Jones to the ground. Dzima is then alleged to have stood over Officer Jones while still armed, when Jones and a second officer both opened fire with their service firearms, fatally wounding him.

Officer Jones sustained a gunshot wound to the right knee, and an injury to the head from the hammer. Police have not said who fired the shot that injured Officer Jones.

"It's unclear at this time whether the officer suffered the gunshot wound after discharging his firearm, or whether the gunshot wound occurred as the result of his partner firing the weapon," Commissioner Outlaw said on Wednesday.

Officer Jones, 35, was treated for his injuries at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was released Monday morning. Jones is a three-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

