Driver killed in road rage shooting on I-76 in Camden, police say

Investigators say a New Jersey man who was found dead inside a crashed car on I-76 last week was fatally shot during a road rage incident.

According to the New Jersey State Police, 48-year-old Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. was driving a black 2004 Mercedes-Benz on the eastbound side of the highway near Passyunk Avenue on Jan. 24 when he became involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge captured both vehicles continuing over the bridge into New Jersey onto I-76 eastbound, police said.

During the confrontation, investigators believe Ciccanti was fatally shot near milepost 4 in Camden County. His vehicle slammed into several sand-filled crash barrels and came to a stop, police said.

The New Jersey State Police shared dashcam video of the two cars speeding down the far left lane of I-76, just moments before the deadly shooting. They also posted a phot of the suspected shooter's vehicle.

Anyone with information on the deadly road rage shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900.

