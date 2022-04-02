Philadelphia police officer's vehicle hit on Schuylkill Expressway, authorities say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say an officer's vehicle was hit and damaged on the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the car was rear-ended at 12:05 a.m. on the expressway near University City.
Police say the officer was on the scene responding to another call at the time of the incident.
It remains unclear if the officer was in the car when it was hit.
According to police, the officer was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be released after being treated.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Branden Sisca laid to rest following I-95 crash in Philadelphia
- Suspects used pepper spray in armed robbery of Philadelphia daycare, police say
- EF-1 tornado touched down in Bucks County Thursday night, National Weather Service says
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement