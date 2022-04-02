Philadelphia police officer's vehicle hit on Schuylkill Expressway, authorities say

article

Philadelphia police say an officer's vehicle was hit and damaged on the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the car was rear-ended at 12:05 a.m. on the expressway near University City.

Police say the officer was on the scene responding to another call at the time of the incident.

It remains unclear if the officer was in the car when it was hit.

According to police, the officer was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be released after being treated.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



