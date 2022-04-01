Possible tornado under investigation in Bucks County

Officials with the National Weather Service will be heading out to Bucks County Friday morning to determine if a tornado impacted that area Thursday nights.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Bucks as a line of showers and severe storms tore through the Delaware Valley late Thursday night.

Friday morning, the National Weather Service took to social media to ask residents near Bedminster Township to report any damage associated with those storms.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

The National Weather Service says they will be surveying an area of damage near Bedminster on Friday. They added that radar damage indicates that damage was most likely caused by a tornado.

Weather officials are expected to release more information on the matter later Friday.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.

