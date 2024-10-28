Philadelphia police pursuit ends with 2 arrests, 1 suspect still on the loose

A third suspect is being sought by police after leading officers on a chase early Monday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

The pursuit began when officers responded to reports of gunfire on Tioga Street around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police say three men sped off in a vehicle.

One man was taken into custody at Stanwood and Leonard streets, while a second was apprehended after a foot chase.

Police say they are still searching for the third suspect.

It is still unknown if a shooting unfolded prior to the pursuit. No injuries have been reported.