Woman found dead, wrapped in blanket in garage in Crescentville: police

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who they say was found in a garage in Philly’s Crescentville neighborhood.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street for a report of a missing person.

Upon further investigation, officers then returned to the residence, where they located the female victim in the garage, wrapped in a blanket and towel.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at 4:21 p.m.

The cause of death has not been determined.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.