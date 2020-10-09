Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in theft from election machine warehouse

Philadelphia
Police say the man entered the warehouse on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane and took a Dell laptop and USB drives.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a theft from an election machine warehouse in the city’s East Falls section.

Police say on Sept. 27 around 1 p.m., the man entered the warehouse on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane and took a Dell laptop, USB drives that are used to store the configuration of the voting machines, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, phone chargers, and an extension cord.

The man was captured on video in the area a second time on Sept. 30. He is described as a Black man, 30-40 years old, with a thin build. The man is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7.

On Sept. 27, the suspect was wearing a red white and blue 76ers hat, royal blue hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans cuffed at the bottom. On Sept. 30, he was seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat with a light colored brim, green hooded coat and dark blue jeans cuffed at the bottom. =

If you have any information, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. 

