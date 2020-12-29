Philadelphia police search for suspect in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Overbrook on Christmas Eve.

According to police, Dyewou Scruggs, 20, was shot and killed on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335

RELATED:

Police: Shooting in Overbrook claims life of 20-year-old man

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter