Philadelphia police search for suspect in deadly Christmas Eve shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Overbrook on Christmas Eve.
According to police, Dyewou Scruggs, 20, was shot and killed on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335
RELATED:
Police: Shooting in Overbrook claims life of 20-year-old man
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter