Police: Shooting in Overbrook claims life of 20-year-old man

A young man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Overbrook, according to police.

Officers from Philadelphia's 19th district were called to the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road around 11:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds through the body. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he died.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. An investigation into what caused the shooting is underway.

